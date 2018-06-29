Former CDN editor Paolo Del Nibletto hired as channel leader for Jolera

Jolera has appointed Paolo Del Nibletto, former editor of ITBusiness.ca sister site Computer Dealer News, as its new channel leader.

The multi-national technology hybrid aggregate service provider (HASP) announced earlier this week that Del Nibletto’s experience covering the high-tech channel scene will help Jolera’s network of managed services providers across North America develop their programs and strategies.

According to a company statement, Jolera is in a “hyper-growth mode” and that the executive team will benefit greatly from Del Nibletto’s presence.

“Without a doubt, Paolo’s impressive experience and channel advocacy will help continue to fuel Jolera’s growth and scale in the channel,” said Alex Shan, CEO of Jolera. “Paolo will be instrumental to the executive leadership team as we continuously strive to innovate and shape Jolera solutions for channel partners.”

In 2013, Del Nibletto co-founded the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4), a non-profit association for channel professionals, where he served as its first president. He was also the recipient of a Canadian IT Providers Association award and a Canadian Online Publishing award, and helped create the Top 100 Solution Providers and Channel Elite Awards. Del Nibletto said he’s excited about the shift from covering the channel to being an active participant in it.

“Joining Jolera during the onset of the digital transformation age underscores the importance the company is putting on channel and MSPs,” Del Nibletto said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in the broader channel ecosystem to amplify and build upon the breakthrough solutions such as HASP that Jolera has historically provided to the market for close to two decades.”