Federal government announces $750,000 to teach digital literacy to Canadians in Mississauga and Brampton

Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) today announced a $750,000 investment to help Canadians in Mississauga and Brampton learn fundamental digital skills.

The investment is part of the Government of Canada’s Digital Literacy Exchange, a $29.5 million program that looks to provide digital skills training those who are not online or are still learning to use digital technologies.

It provides programs to segments of the Canadian population that are at risk of falling behind in a digital economy, including seniors, newcomers to Canada, people with disabilities, and Indigenous peoples.

According to the press release, the $750,000 is being given to the Peel Multicultural Council to help with a project focussed on “helping Canadians develop essential skills to begin computing with confidence.”

The council will offer programs at its centres in Mississauga and Brampton to 1,800 participants, focusing on low-income individuals, seniors, newcomers, and those who have not completed high school.

“Digital skills are becoming more important every day, whether for booking a medical appointment, banking safely, studying or looking for a job,” said Bains in the release, noting that the Digital Literacy Exchange is an important initiative to help disadvantaged groups gain the necessary fundamental digital literacy skills.

Project funding for the Digital Literacy Exchange program will be available through to 2021 according to the ISED website.