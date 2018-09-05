Facebook partners with RentSeeker.com to connect to real estate market

Facebook is partnering with RentSeeker.ca to expand its Marketplace to include property listings.

A Sept. 5 press release said the social media company is doing the partnership to allow Canadian landlords and property managers list their properties for rent.

RentSeeker is one of Canada’s top websites for online real estate listings, and every month 22 million people access Facebook on their mobile devices.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Facebook to deliver our inventory of property listings to the Marketplace community,” Chaim Rivlin, CEO of RentSeeker, said in the release, adding that the partnership will “allow landlords and renters a powerful resource to help them find their next home.”

The release said that once someone finds a listing they’re interested in they can fill a contact form which will be sent to the property manager or owner who can contact them directly.

Facebook has recently also revamped its Marketplace feature in the rentals category, the release said. It added that the category now includes custom filters for location, price, bedrooms, bathrooms, rental type, and a slew of other variables.

There is a larger section of rental listings coming from professional agents, landlords, and property managers, and there’s even a map to brows listings by location.