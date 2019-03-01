Epson introduces WF-C20590 A3 enterprise network printers to dealers

Epson Corp. is offering its new WF-C20590 WorkForce Enterprise printers to SMBs and corporate workgroups.

The new large format inkjet printer is equipped with Epson’s PrecisionCore Line Head Technology and can print 100 ISO pages per minute (ppm). Using business-class inkjet printer cartridges, the WF-C20590 can deliver 75,000 pages per set of ink.

Epson’s nozzle verification technology maintains the nozzle status to ensure print quality between cleaning cycles. Unlike laser printers, the ink nozzles do not make contact with the paper, which could degrade image quality.

Ink printers use simpler printing process compared to laser printers. Whereas laser printers need to heat and pressurize the ink, ink printers simply spray them using a nozzle. Traditionally, laser printers offer superior speed, but technological advancement in inkjet printers are closing that gap.

Constantly refilling the paper tray is a pain, which is why the Epson business inkjet printers feature a 5,350 paper tray. The printer comes with four paper cassettes, and can accommodate an optional high-capacity input tray. It also accepts special format papers like envelopes or 13” by 19” paper through the multipurpose tray.

The integrated dual-head, single pass scanner scans both sides of dual-sided documents at up to 110 impressions per minute (IPM).

The printer supports Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) and can filter IP addresses and ports to prevent information leak.

The WF-C20590 is now available through the Epson partners program.