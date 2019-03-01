Hashtag Trending – Facebook’s new Stories features; Microsoft Threat Experts offering; add some DPTH to your photos

Facebook adds new features to Stories, Microsoft offers its security team up for rent, and one trick to improve your Instagram game.

Trending on Facebook, the social network has released some new features for its Stories content. Stories is the content you see at the top of your Facebook feed. It contains a time sequence of photo and video content that extends back 24 hours and is organized by user. The new features include the option to share events to your story. Your friends can let you know they’re interested in attending by tapping a sticker with the event details. You’ll also get a list of friends who responded to the event and an easy way to start a group chat with them.

Buzz around the RSA Conference is heating up. Taking place in San Francisco, it’s known as the top annual conference for cyber security. Microsoft made an announcement yesterday about its cyber security solutions. One of those services turns Microsoft’s own staff into a product. Microsoft Threat Experts is a service that provides you access to Microsoft’s team of threat defenders. Since security expertise is in short supply, maybe you can’t find your own cyber security staff, or maybe you can’t afford it. So just rent Microsoft’s instead. Users of Microsoft 365 will have this service available to them, and will be able to ask the experts questions about alerts they receive.

Trending on ProductHunt, depth – that’s spelled DPTH. Are you taking photos on a smartphone that has merely one camera, and you’re jealous of that sweet bokeh effect that your friends a flooding Instagram with, thanks to their fancy new multi-camera phones. Well, depth is an app that uses AI to add depth of field to any photo. You can even make a little movie that has a cool 3D effect. So your Instagram game is now upgraded.