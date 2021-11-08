Markham becomes home to Tesla’s first branded manufacturing facility in Canada

Electric automaker Tesla Canada has joined the automotive and technology ecosystem of Markham, ON, opening its first branded manufacturing facility in Canada in the city.

Located in an industrial area south of Highway 7 and west of Warden Avenue in Markham, the new facility, which is already up and running, produces manufacturing equipment to be used at the Tesla Gigafactories located around the world for battery production, according to the City of Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

On Nov. 5, Scarpitti took to Twitter to officially welcome Tesla’s manufacturing facility to the City of Markham.

To be continued…