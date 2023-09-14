SUBSCRIBE
21
0
Security

DDoS attack hampers PEI websites

Howard Solomon
Image from Shutterstock.com

A denial of service attack has crippled the websites of Prince Edward Island.

“This website – PrinceEdwardIsland.ca – is temporarily unavailable,” the site said Thursday afternoon Eastern time. “We are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

CBC News says it was told the cause is a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

“There was no data compromised by this cyberattack,” the province told the public broadcaster in an email. “This type of cyberattack is not unique, as other jurisdictions in Canada have experienced similar attacks recently.”

Under a DDoS attack, hundreds or more infected computers, servers and tablets are ordered to fire packets at a website. The goal may be to embarrass the owner of the site for political or other reasons, disrupt or extort a business, or distract the IT response team while a cyber intrusion is being made elsewhere.

Related content: DDoS gang broken up

In April, a pro-Russian threat group was believed to be behind a DDoS attack that temporarily blocked access to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s official website on the same day he met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer. Former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, Howard has written for several of ITWC's sister publications, including ITBusiness.ca. Before arriving at ITWC he served as a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times.
