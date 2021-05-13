Darktrace partners with Microsoft to help organizations close the security gaps across the cloud

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace has partnered with Microsoft to provide mutual customers with enterprise-scale, self-learning AI that detects and autonomously responds to cyber threats.

The two organizations are collaborating to offer enhanced security across multiplatform and multi-cloud environments including Microsoft 365 and applications like Azure Sentinel. The goal is to automate threat investigations and enable security and IT teams to prioritize strategic tasks that matter.

“As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, AI is adding a deeper level of protection in detecting these threats. The partnership between Microsoft and Darktrace will help keep organizations secure, enabling them to focus on their core business and customers,” said Clare Barclay, chief executive officer, Microsoft U.K in a May 10 news release.

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO, Darktrace, added that “Everywhere Microsoft runs, Darktrace secures.”

Antigena Email, for example, which uses Darktrace’s autonomous response technology to stop advanced email threats, is now hosted on Microsoft Azure and listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Darktrace noted.

Darktrace also noted its integration with Azure Sentinel, with a bespoke Workbook, will enable users to send and visualize Darktrace threat alerts and automated threat investigation reports inside Sentinel for simplified and streamlined security workflows.

Moreover, Darktrace said its one-click integrations will allow users to connect Darktrace’s AI detection capabilities to Microsoft Defender for endpoint devices.

“Cyber-criminals will do whatever it takes. Daily, we see attackers impersonate CEOs or compromise vendors’ accounts to send out targeted, topical emails that look legitimate,” said Dan Fein, director of product at Darktrace, in a Microsoft blog post. “As these attacks get more sophisticated, employee education and awareness are not enough. The answer lies in technology. With a dynamic understanding of the business, Cyber AI detects subtle indicators of attack and stops novel threats on the first encounter. This capability is crucial in an era where it is impossible to predict where the next attack will come from or what it will look like.”