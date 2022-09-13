Coffee Briefing-September 13, 2022-ThinkData partners with Google; Apple Pay surpasses Mastercard to process over $6 trillion in a year; Instagram to cut back on shopping features; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Toronto-based SaaS startup partners with Google

ThinkData Works Inc, a data catalog provider, has launched its catalog and enrichment services on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with reduced time-to-value and access to Google Cloud’s leading AI and data analytics capabilities.

The ThinkData Works catalog platform lets customers make better business decisions by connecting to both internal and external data sources while also providing metadata, governance, and discoverability features.

The company says that the partnership enhances a growing ecosystem of data and management tools available to customers of both organizations.

“Many companies have invested in AI and ML solutions but find that data variety and poor data health restrict their progress,” said Brendan Stennett, ThinkData Works co-founder and chief technology officer. “Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace means customers can more easily deploy our leading catalog platform through their existing relationship with Google Cloud, enabling them with the tools to manage and distribute data to unlock further AI and ML capabilities.”

Apple Pay grows past Mastercard to process over $6 trillion in just a year

A recent report by Trading Platforms revealed that Apple Pay has surpassed Mastercard as the payment system handling the most annual transactions, at over US$6 trillion.

According to the company’s data, Apple Pay could also pose a severe challenge to VISA’s market share in the future.

Apple Pay has gained popularity over the past years; in 2021, Apple expanded its global footprint by delivering its mobile wallet to new areas such as Colombia and Mexico. Additionally, it is currently in talks with Hyundai to expand to Korea, which would grow the company’s presence to approximately 60 countries and regions. Public transportation networks in over 200 cities support Apple Wallet.

“Apple Pay is increasingly becoming the go-to payment method for consumers and businesses alike. The fact that it has now processed more transactions than Mastercard is a testament to its popularity. Already, it has outdone Mastercard, with only VISA remaining on top. Apple Pay has an undue advantage and benefits from their monopoly on iPhone NFC hardware. We expect to see Apple Pay continue to grow in popularity and market share in the coming years,” said Edith Reads from TradingPlatforms.com.

Instagram to cut back shopping features

The Information reports that Instagram announced in an internal memo that the shopping page will eventually disappear as the company shifts its priorities towards focusing on e-commerce efforts that directly drive advertising.

The company says that it will not abandon shopping altogether and instead, over the next few months, it will test a simpler and less personalized version of the shopping page, known internally as “Tab Lite”.

Additionally, these changes will focus on implementing short-form video business, despite the recent criticisms that Instagram is increasingly taking on the same features as TikTok.

There is no mention of when these changes would take effect.

Sage announces partnership with Square

UK-based accounting software vendor Sage Group plc has partnered with global payments technology provider Square (Block Inc.) to help businesses better streamline work processes and expand.

Customers using both products can do business and take payments anywhere – in person, online, or over the phone. Additionally, transactions processed through Square’s PoS will be instantly reconciled with Sage Accounting, providing the customer with up-to-date visibility of their business’ position. Customers also benefit from a tailored customer experience, with loyalty programs and 24/7 service through Australia-based accounting integration and automation software Amaka, responsible for powering the integration.

The integration is now available to Sage and Square customers in Canada via Sage Accounting & Square | Sage Canada and Square App Marketplace.

Google completes acquisition of Mandiant, Inc.

Google LLC has announced the completion of its acquisition of Virginia-based cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, Inc. It will join Google Cloud and retain the Mandiant brand.

With this acquisition, Google Cloud and Mandiant aim to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities to support customers across their cloud and on-premises environments.

Both companies have been known for delivering pioneering security capabilities, frontline expertise, and threat intelligence to better help businesses and organizations prepare and react to cybersecurity incidents.

“We believe this acquisition creates incredible value for our customers and the security industry at large. Together, Google Cloud and Mandiant will help reinvent how organizations protect themselves, as well as detect and respond to threats,” said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer (CEO) of Google Cloud.

Apple iPhone 14 launches with better cameras, satellite connectivity, and 5G

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series has arrived, with a plethora of new safety features, satellite connectivity, and 5G.

Major Canadian telecommunication companies agree to an emergency outage deal

Major telecommunication companies have agreed to an emergency outage deal following Roger’s July outage, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, revealed in a statement today.

InterContinental Hotel Group suffers cyberattack

Yesterday, UK-based hospitality company, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) issued a statement confirming a cyberattack on a number of its technology systems, two days after its booking channels and other applications were disrupted. IHG said they are investigating the ‘unauthorized activity’.

New Gartner survey reveals gaps in government tech purchase process

According to a recent survey from Gartner Inc., the public sector has the longest buying cycle for technology purchases, at 22 months on average.

Canadian company uses machine learning to promote DEI in the hiring process

Toronto-based software company, Knockri has developed an AI-powered interview assessment tool to help companies reduce bias and bolster diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the job hiring process.

Bell to acquire Distributel, a major independent network service provider

Bell today announced the acquisition of Distributel, one of Canada’s largest independent network service providers.

Longer life for lithium-ion batteries could soon be possible

A group of scientists at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in Gwangju, South Korea say they have developed a “universal method” for improving the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries.

Analyst reacts strongly to news Oracle has ‘surveillance machine’

The case of a software giant selling personal data to a third party is troubling, Iris Akwetey, senior research analyst with Info-Tech Research said today.

What happened with CentOS will not happen with Rocky Linux: Kurtzer

Gregory Kurtzer, who founded and once led the former open-source project CentOS Linux as well as The cAos Foundation, the organization where early development of it took place, said today a governance structure has been put in place that will keep Rocky Linux in the public domain forever.

