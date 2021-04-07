Citrix appoints former SAP exec as new GM of Americas

Today Citrix announced the appointment of Marcelo Giampietro, who will oversee all sales, marketing, services and operations in the Latin American and Canadian markets as the new general manager of Americas International.

Giampietro joins Citrix from SAP, where he served as global head of commercial sales and led a team that operated within 23 digital sales centres across six geographic regions. He also spearheaded SAP’s transition towards cloud services and achieved continued revenue growth across various lines of business.

“Hybrid work is the future of work and I look forward to supporting our customers and partners in delivering it today through digital workspace solutions that empower employees to be and do their best,” Giampietro said in an April 6 news release.

“The global pandemic has forced companies to transform the way they operate and accelerate their adoption of hybrid work models and cloud-delivered solutions that can support them,” said Kurt Heusner, global vice-president for Citrix Americas Commercial. “Marcelo’s proven track record of assisting customers in navigating through their digital transformation initiatives, combined with our digital workspace solutions will prove invaluable to Citrix customers across the Latin American and Canadian markets.”

In addition to Giampietro’s appointment, Citrix announced the promotion of Juan Pablo Jimenez, VP of Latin America for Citrix to the role of chief operating officer and business operations VP for the Americas.

Citrix says Jimenez will now be responsible for overseeing sales and services operations and identifying strategic growth opportunities in the Americas region.