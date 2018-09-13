Canadian company helping SAP SuccessFactors address critical HR issues

Las Vegas – The technology industry is quickly moving into a time where there will be a plethora of jobs but a shortage of tech workers, therefore finding, developing and retaining top talent is going to be key for businesses moving forward.

That is one of the issues that SAP SuccessFactors hopes to solve with the announcement of a new community set to tackle some of “the most critical issues” facing human resources (HR).

That topic is also the focus of Canadian company Plum which was one of the companies featured during the Thursday announcement made at SuccessConnect 2018.

Kitchener-Waterloo based Plum, according to its website, is a predictive hiring and talent management platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help companies make quality hires and develop internal talent to help retain top employees.

Caitlin MacGregor, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Plum said what it is doing is democratizing data that already exists surrounding work performance and making it easily available for companies to use.

“We have found a way to quantify competencies for everyday people,” she said “and we’re excited because we get to work with large enterprises to help them quantify talent, transition their workforce and how they can use universal data sets to predict performance.

SAP SuccessFactors said this new initiative which will bring together a number of companies set to take on six themes that it sees as the critical issues facing HR: well-being, pay equity, real-time feedback, unbiased recruiting, predictive performance and internal mobility.

“Unprecedented levels of innovation are happening in HR technology today,” said vice president of corporate strategy at SAP Jason Chapman, “We’re bringing together organizations of all sizes from enterprises to startups, to co-create simple solutions to these big problems and we believe this community-based approach is going to be the de-facto model going forward.”

According to a press release, Plum sees itself as addressing many of these issues including unbiased recruiting, predictive performance and internal mobility.

Thrive Global, the company founded by Arianna Huffington, that focuses on well-being, partnered with SAP SuccessFactors to create this initiative and in the conference’s closing keynote Huffington emphasized the importance of focusing on these topics, stating that by addressing and improving these areas, and putting employees first companies will have better productivity.

Eight other companies, from across the world, were also featured as key partners in this SAP SuccessFactors ‘community’, including: PayScale which will focus on creating pay equity, Best Money Moves which hopes to help employees with financial stress, and Blendoor focused on achieving diversity.