Blackberry, L-Spark announce first cohort for new tech accelerator program

Blackberry and L-Spark, Canada’s largest software-as-a-service accelerator, have officially announced the seven finalists for the first cohort of the new accelerator program set to help small to medium-sized technology businesses.

The new accelerator hopes to help these tech startups develop and bring new products to market using Blackberry’s QNX technology.

The seven finalists chosen includes three from Ottawa, two from the Kitchener-Waterloo area, as well as ones from Montreal and Edmonton respectively:

Martello Technologies – network and IT performance management software provider

Evolved Vehicle Environments – SaaS connected car experiences, currently available in Tesla and Subaru models

Bluink – a secure identity (or e-identity) secure wallet app

Visionary Semiconductor Inc. – develops 3D imaging devices and solutions

Acert – AI-powered automotive applications

Kybersecurity – cybersecurity solutions

Soltare – automotive technology company that develops automotive sensors

Related Story

BlackBerry partners with L-Spark, launches new accelerator programs for SMEs BlackBerry Limited has partnered with L-Spark, Canada’s largest software-as-a-service accelerator, to help small to medium-sized technology businesses grow to bring new products to the market by using BlackBerry’s QNX technology. A Sept. 20 September 20th, 2018 Shruti Shekar @shruti_shekar Published on:Shruti Shekar

According to the press release, the companies will take part in “six months of intensive, one-on-one training aimed to grow and scale each company.”

They will have access to senior leaders at Blackberry as well as L-Spark. Blackberry stated that it will help each finalist research, and develop product prototypes in areas a wide range of areas including robotics, device security, analytics, medical devices and autonomous vehicles.

The program was originally launched in September, and the release stated that the accelerator received applications from across Canada and the final seven were chosen based on the strength of business plans and proposed products/solutions “with a view to determining the candidates that would most likely benefit from working with Blackberry QNX technology.”