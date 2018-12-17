Hashtag Trending – Another Facebook breach; Starbucks partners with Uber Eats; Worst passwords of 2018

Another Facebook breach is exposed, Starbucks partners with Uber Eats, and this year’s worst passwords are, terrible.

Trending on LinkedIn – Facebook says a bug may have given access to the unshared photos of as many as 6.8 million users between Sept. 13 and Sept. 25. The social media giant, which has been hit with one scandal after another since the Cambridge Analytica crisis earlier this year, recently revealed in a blog post that the major software bug allowed roughly 1,500 apps to access a “broader set of photos than usual.” Facebook apologized to users Friday, adding they’ll be rolling out tools for app developers in order to help them determine which people using their app might be impacted by the bug.

Also on LinkedIn – Starbucks is joining the UberEats family, in the U.S. anyway. Starbucks has announced that roughly 2,000 of its stores across the U.S. are rolling out the new delivery service. That’s approximately a quarter of the coffee chain’s US-company operated stores. According to reporting from Business Insider, Starbucks’ net sales in the U.S. dropped 10 per cent between 2016 and 2018, while mobile orders increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent during the same period.

And lastly, on Reddit – SplashData has unveiled its worst 100 passwords list, and the results are wonderfully bizarre. Unsurprisingly, 123456 and ‘password’ reclaimed their top positions at 1 and 2, but there were several newbies on the list this year as well. ‘111111’ which came in at 6th place, and ‘sunshine’ which ranked 8th, were two of the most popular new entrants on this year’s rankings. The word ‘donald’ also found its way on the list, and is ranked 23.

