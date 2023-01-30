SUBSCRIBE
69
0
Security

Breaking News: Free cybersecurity resources for Canadian retailers now available

Howard Solomon

Retailers across Canada now have access to a free online and bilingual cybersecurity program.

Called the Retail CyberSecure program, it’s an effort of the Retail Council of Canada, IT and loss prevention professionals, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Ontario government’s Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Screen shot of the Retail Council of Canada's CyberSecure website
Screen shot of the Retail Council of Canada’s CyberSecure website

The site currently links to previously published cybersecurity awareness articles by the Retail Council, Statistics Canada’s most recent report on the impact of cybercrime, and the U.S. National Institute of Standards in Technology’s Small Business Cybersecurity Corner.

It will be joined by six free webinars, the first of which will arrive next week:

Ultimately, the site will have links to the latest industry resources on reducing retail cybercrime, downloadable guidebooks, and videos on phishing, pharming, and threat identity, as well as e-learning modules to train retail employees on the best practices in preventing cybercrime.

“With the changes in how consumers shop and buy, retailers and shoppers alike are becoming increasingly targeted by cyber criminals who are not easy to identify, and can be anywhere,” Rui Rodrigues, the Retail Council’s executive advisor for loss prevention and risk management, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to work together with the broad range of experts to develop tools and strategies we can use to better protect against this unfortunately growing nefarious activity.”

The Retail Council of Canada says it represents more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer. Former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, Howard has written for several of ITWC's sister publications, including ITBusiness.ca. Before arriving at ITWC he served as a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times.
Previous article
Rogers-Shaw merger deadline extended to Feb. 17
Next article
Hashtag Trending January 31st- Philips layoffs, Chinese ChatGPT, foldable iPad

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Leadership

Why boards tune out CISOs, and 4 ways to get them to listen

Imagine an adult in front of you talking in...
Communications & Telecom

Rogers-Shaw merger deadline extended to Feb. 17

Rogers, Shaw, and Québecor announced in a joint statement...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY