BlackBerry says its bringing order to the chaos with the launch of BlackBerry Spark Suites

BlackBerry today announced the global availability of BlackBerry Spark Suites, a new solution with a range of options tailored to meet the security and endpoint management requirements of a wide range of organizations with specific needs.

The BlackBerry Spark Suites is made up of three options suites: BlackBerry Spark UEM Suite – a streamlined option of this offering is also available in the BlackBerry Spark UEM Express Suite – BlackBerry Spark UES Suite and BlackBerry Spark Suite.

BlackBerry Spark Suites leans on the capabilities available through BlackBerry Cylance, in addition to enhanced endpoint management, user authentication, and application and data encryption from BlackBerry UEM, says BlackBerry.

“2020 is a pivotal year for organizations trying to maintain business continuity, while undergoing digital transformation and workplace upheaval. With the increased volume and variety of enterprise IoT endpoints and as the scale of cyber threats continues to grow, BlackBerry Spark Suites provide a consolidated, simplified endpoint security and management offering to reduce cost and complexity in a chaotic environment,” said John Chen, executive chairman and chief executive officer of BlackBerry, in a press release. “We are excited to deliver the proven performance of BlackBerry’s AI-powered, zero-trust platform to customers worldwide.”

BlackBerry’s unified offering is in-line with the convergence of mobile threat detection (MTD), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) tools, according to Gartner.

“I expect a unified endpoint security solution like BlackBerry Spark Suites to become the dominant endpoint security model within the next 2-3 years,” said Jack Gold, president and principal analyst of the technology analyst company, J. Gold Associates, in the press release. “Enterprises should be planning now to move towards this unified endpoint security model for increased security, better TCO, and improved user experience.”

BlackBerry also announced that payments company BPAY Group has deployed BlackBerry Spark UES Suite – one of the four new BlackBerry Spark bundles – to help protect and prevent cyberattacks on its endpoints.

“As a leading payments provider, BPAY Group must ensure complete trust in our operations, service delivery and especially, our data integrity,” said Angela Donohoe, chief information officer of BPAY Group, in the press release. “BlackBerry’s AI and ML engine, with its proven ability to prevent, detect and respond to sophisticated threats, was a major consideration in our decision to deploy the BlackBerry Spark UES Suite.”