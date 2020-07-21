Avant Analytics report reveals 249% increase in UCaaS sales during COVID-19

A report from research firm Avant Analytics says global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) sales increased by nearly 250 per cent during March 2020 as the world shifted to remote work.

Based on components, the UCaaS market in the study is segmented as telephony, collaboration platforms and applications, unified messaging, conferencing, and analytics. The market drivers amid the ongoing health crisis include video, collaboration, and digital transformation, the report found.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation plans, making business leaders more aware of any gaps in their legacy communications solutions,” said Ian Kieninger, chief executive officer and co-founder of Avant Communications. “Needs have changed amidst COVID-19, due to stay-at-home orders and remote work.”

The Avant 6-12 Report, he says, is designed to inform readers how the UCaaS landscape is changing, and “what to consider when looking at a unified communications solution.”

There has been an explosion of collaboration tech tools amid COVID-19, and this interest has held strong throughout the pandemic, with customer interest spiking to 86 per cent, according to the research findings. As a result, Avant found 67 per cent of businesses are planning to replace their legacy systems with a more unified and collaborative solution as increased remote work and the threat of future outbreaks keep businesses on their toes.

With answers from 684 respondents, the report found that 14 per cent of the respondents are considering a UCaaS solution.

“Unified communications is experiencing its fastest growth ever in the midst of COVID-19,” said Ken Presti, vice-president of Avant Research and Analytics, in a press release. “Years’ worth of digital transformation has occurred within just the last few months. This report helps enterprise decision-makers determine the state of their communication capabilities, and how they can escalate those capabilities to a higher level through UCaaS.”

Additionally, the global UCaaS market is expected to grow to CA$33.7 billion by 2024 from CA$21.4 billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 per cent during the forecast period. Mobility and BYOD, as well as advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies, are contributing factors for the increase, according to a report from the global market research and consulting company MarketsandMarkets.

As work-from-home policies become increasingly common, a recent MarketWatch report also revealed that collaboration tools are gaining considerable momentum across the globe.