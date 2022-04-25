SUBSCRIBE
11
0
Technology

Apple App Store and Apple Music currently experiencing issues

Samira Balsara

Apple’s App Store and music service, Apple Music are currently experiencing issues, according to Apple’s system status page. The system status page notes that “users may be experiencing a problem” with the App Store. A similar message is linked to Apple Music saying, “users may be experiencing intermittent issues.” 

The status pages also indicate that the issue is still ongoing and that “all users are affected.” 

Apple has also acknowledged the problem on its support feed on Twitter, noting that the company is in the process of working to resolve the issues.

Downdetector, a web monitoring service, began reporting App Store issues at 9:30 AM ET on Monday morning. Twitter reports revealed that the App Store outage is mainly affecting iPad devices. 

Additionally, Downdetector reported that Apple Music issues began at about 7:30 AM ET.

Some Apple Music users are struggling with playing music, accessing their profiles and looking at song lyrics, according to a Tech Crunch report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Previous articleWelcome to the new face of itbusiness.ca
Next articleSamsung Electronics Canada launches protection plan for corporate devices

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Hardware

Samsung Electronics Canada launches protection plan for corporate devices

Samsung Electronics Canada is launching Samsung Care+ for Business, a device lifecycle management service for corporate devices
Featured

Welcome to the new face of itbusiness.ca

As you likely noticed when you arrived here this...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY