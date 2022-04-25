Apple App Store and Apple Music currently experiencing issues

Apple’s App Store and music service, Apple Music are currently experiencing issues, according to Apple’s system status page. The system status page notes that “users may be experiencing a problem” with the App Store. A similar message is linked to Apple Music saying, “users may be experiencing intermittent issues.”

The status pages also indicate that the issue is still ongoing and that “all users are affected.”

Apple has also acknowledged the problem on its support feed on Twitter, noting that the company is in the process of working to resolve the issues.

Downdetector, a web monitoring service, began reporting App Store issues at 9:30 AM ET on Monday morning. Twitter reports revealed that the App Store outage is mainly affecting iPad devices.

Additionally, Downdetector reported that Apple Music issues began at about 7:30 AM ET.

Some Apple Music users are struggling with playing music, accessing their profiles and looking at song lyrics, according to a Tech Crunch report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.