Welcome to the new face of itbusiness.ca

Jim Love

As you likely noticed when you arrived here this morning, itbusiness.ca has had a long-overdue facelift. Not only is the new design more attractive and more functional on all devices, it is designed to make the reader’s overall experience even better.

The new home page makes it easier to check out the latest news or to find specific areas that interest you. But it’s also what you don’t see that counts – the new framework helps us customize and deliver a great reading experience, regardless of how you come to the page – desktop, laptop, tablet or any mobile device.

But the look of the content is only part of what we want to do. We want to give our readers more than news. We want to give you insight – we call it “news you can use.” Stay tuned for further developments on that front.

We hope this is another positive step in building our community of readers.  As always, we welcome your comments and suggestions – fill out this form to share them directly with me, and with our design and editorial teams.

Thank you for spending time with us. With your participation, we’ll make itbusiness.ca even better.

 

