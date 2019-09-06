Amazon releases second-generation Fire TV Cube in Canada

Amazon has released the second-generation Fire TV Cube at the IFA conference in Berlin, Germany, and this time it’s coming to Canada.

Unlike the Amazon Fire TV sticks, the Fire TV Cube is an external device that needs to sit on a countertop. But its larger size also enables more features. As the highest-end device in Amazon’s TV streaming device lineup, the Fire TV Cube touts faster processing, more ports, and better microphones than lesser devices.

The second-generation Fire TV Cube, announced Sept. 4, brings a new hexa-core processor, which is used to power Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The Fire TV Cube features on-device voice controls and won’t send them to the cloud unless asked to. Users can navigate the streaming interface with commands like “Alexa, scroll right,” or “Alexa, select number one”. Supported streaming platforms include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crave, and more.

Picking up the voice commands are eight far-field microphones with beamforming. The microphone array can combine signals from multiple inputs to reduce noise and improve recognition accuracy.

The Amazon Fire TV cube supports up to 4K UHD output at 60fps in both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR modes. In addition, it supports Dolby Atmos surround sound audio.

HDMI Consumer Electronic Control (CEC) is another interesting point. With it, you can control both the TV settings and the Fire TV Cube using a single remote.

The Fire TV Cube also pairs with other Alexa-enabled smart home products as well. Once connected to other products, users can control lighting and play music through voice commands.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is now available for pre-order in Canada for $149.99 and will ship on Oct. 10th.