Hashtag Trending – Yahoo goes down, an Android update, Canadian cybersecurity talent shortage

Yahoo goes down, the latest Android update brings with it a bunch of new features, and a story about Canada’s cybersecurity talent shortage goes viral.

There are a lot of reactions on Twitter about Yahoo’s services going down. As of this recording, Yahoo and Yahoo Mail are down, and Yahoo has confirmed the outage and says it’s working on a fix. When trying to check the main homepage, users are currently faced with the message “This site can’t be reached. www.yahoo.com’s server IP address could not be found.” Down Detector, which monitors outages across the web, is also showing thousands of reports across the UK and the rest of the world.

It’s not going to rock your world, but you’ll definitely notice the latest changes in the Android 10 update. The operating system’s UI, security and privacy settings are all getting updates. Everyone loves Dark mode nowadays for some reason. and it’s officially going to be a system-wide feature in Android 10. The update is also introducing roughly 50 features and changes around privacy and security. Android 10 is getting its own privacy section in the settings menu to give users more control over location data and app permissions. A desktop mode is also hidden in the update, but is only accessible for developers and regular users, according to Google.

And lastly, hundreds of LinkedIn users are sharing a story from the Globe and Mail about Canada’s cybersecurity talent shortages. Organizations across the country have approximately 8,000 roles to fill over the next few years, according to a recent study. The story points to the University of Ryerson’s attempts to help through its 20-week bootcamp-style training program backed by the Royal Bank of Canada. Talent retention is also a big issue, people are pointing out, as well as burn out by people already in those roles.

