Amazon announces new Fire TV Stick for Canadian market

Amazon today released the Amazon Fire TV Stick to the Candian market.

Not to be confused with the Fire TV Stick 4K released in Canada last October, this new Fire TV stick is the more affordable and lower resolution alternative. It features all the content of the Fire TV Stick 4K, but only streams in up to 1080p, cuts HDR support, and misses out on Dolby Atmos audio for $20 less. For its full list of specifications, visit the product page.

In addition to streaming videos through Amazon Prime, the Fire TV stick is fully compatible with Netflix, CTV, Crave. It also doubles as a web browser for access to platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit. Installation requires only for it to be plugged into the HDMI port of any TV and a USB port for power.

The Fire TV Stick is fully compatible with the updated Alexa Voice Remote released in October, which features dedicated hardware media controls and improved microphones. In addition to controlling the Fire TV system, it can also be used to manage smart lights camera feeds, and stream music – all through Alexa voice commands.

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick is now available for pre-order through Amazon for $49.99 and is expected to ship on Jan 23, 2019. The Alexa Voice Remote is on sale for 50 per cent off for a limited time only.