Hashtag Trending – U.S. police can’t unlock phones; AirPod charging case; Listen App for podcasts

A judge rules that the U.S. government can’t ask suspects to unlock their smartphones with biometrics, a wireless charging case for your AirPods, and a new podcast app you might like.

Trending on Reddit, American police can no longer force suspects to unlock their smartphones using biometrics like fingerprints or their face. Reported by Forbes, the order comes from a U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in response to a search warrant request for a property in Oakland. The crime was Facebook extortion. A victim was asked to pay a ransom or face having an embarrassing video of them released on the Internet. The police wanted to search the property and be able to unlock any device they found on it. Even though the judge agreed the investigators had probable cause, she also said the request was overbroad. She also ruled the government doesn’t have the right to force suspects to unlock their devices with biological features. A note for Canadians, this doesn’t apply to crossing the border into the U.S. – that’s a different authority and it’s still possible they’ll ask you to unlock your devices.

Trending on Youtube, Unbox Therapy shows off a wireless charging case for your Apple AirPods. If you’re an AirPod user and you want a way to get some extra battery life out of your earbuds, this might be for you. Here’s how the video host explains it:

And if you like to listen to podcasts on those AirPods, then you should know what’s trending on Product Hunt. Listen App is the first gesture-based podcast app. Right now, as you listen to this podcast, I bet your hands are busy. Maybe you’re making your breakfast, or washing dishes, or you’re fumbling for your bus fare. Listen App keeps that in mind with its design approach and makes it easy to control with one hand. You can also add custom feeds and make your own playlists. If you try it, remember to add Hashtag Trending!