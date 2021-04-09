8 tech startups selected to take part in 2021 Canadian Technology Accelerator Digital program

Eight Canadian startups have been selected to participate in the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) Digital Silicon Valley 2021, a Canadian Trade Commissioner Service service.

This year’s participants include seven Ontario-based, early-stage tech companies and one based out of Montreal, Quebec, which build tech products across five sectors – education, finance, logistics and supply chain, property management, and retail.

The Consulate General of Canada manages the eight-week CTA Digital program in San Francisco/Silicon Valley. It provides high-potential Canadian companies with access to Silicon Valley resources to help them grow at scale and thrive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 CTA Digital cohort reflects the strength and diversity of the Canadian tech ecosystem,” said Rana Sarkar, Consul General of Canada in San Francisco/Silicon Valley, in a news release. “As we build back from the COVID-19 pandemic, these startups will have the network, skills, and resources to access capital, grow their businesses, and support economic recovery on both sides of the border.”

Some of the resources that the selected startups will get access to include virtual workshops; business development and venture support from partners and industry leaders; matchmaking B2B meetings with clients, partners and venture capitalists; and networking opportunities with like-minded Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. In addition, the participating startups will have access to CTA Demo Day in May 2021, a yearly opportunity for Canadian startups to showcase their digital solutions to clients, partners and investors in the Silicon Valley tech scene.

List of participating companies: