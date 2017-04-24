HP reveals new 4K DreamColor display

The new HP DreamColor Z31x Studio Display will disrupt the color-critical display market, according to HP Inc.

The 31.1 inch display has a native resolution of cinema 4K (4096 x 2160) and is designed to be the go-to monitor for artists, photographers, and filmmakers. Its 10-bit Real IPS panel has over one billion colors and consistent on- and off-axis black levels in order to achieve deeper blacks, minimal black lift, and rich shadow detail.

To design the DreamColor Z31x Studio Display, HP took customer feedback to heart. This included more precise image quality from any viewing angle, and a built in colorimeter that can measure and adjust on-screen performance either automatically, at scheduled intervals, or at the demand of the user.

Users working on two devices at the same time, will be happy to find a KVM (keyboard/video/mouse) switch. Whether you are on one display, multiple displays, or multiple computers (i.e. a Linux device and Windows device for different processes), the KVM switch enables switching between devices with ease.

The HP DreamColor ZE1x Studio Display will be available later in 2017 for $3,999 USD.

For those looking for a price-friendly option, HP is also releasing a DreamColor Z24x G2 display. This 24 inch display is similar to what users have come to expect with the HP DreamColor display family.

The DreamColor Z24x G2 will be available this July for $599 USD.

Just last week, HP announced the fourth generation of its ZBook Mobile Workstations, which are available today.