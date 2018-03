Samsung’s big focus this year at Mobile World Congress is its just-launched Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, and its booth at the show reflects that. Join IT World Canada Editor Brian Jackson as he explores the booth, showcasing some unique accessories that you won’t find on store shelves, a visual history of the Galaxy smartphones, and some of Samsung’s smart home gadgets. Remember, this is a 360 degree video so you can click to drag the screen around and change your point of view.