ITAC Announces Lisa Carroll as New Co-Chair for Diversity Committee

Mississauga, ON (February 16, 2018) – The Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) is pleased to announce CGI’s Senior Vice-President, Lisa Carroll, as the new Co-Chair of ITAC’s Diversity Committee. This Committee designs and implements programming to support women through all stages of their career life cycle.

The ITAC Diversity Committee is comprised of four pillars of influence, managed through four sub-committees: ITAC Talent Programming; Women in Leadership Committee; Women on Boards Committee; and Women Entrepreneurs.

• ITAC strives to attract young women into Information Communications Technology (ICT) careers through its comprehensive ITAC Talent programming;

• The Women in Leadership Committee serves to advance women into leadership positions and showcases top tech women via our highly successful national speaker series;

• ITAC’s Women on Boards Committee has launched a national registry of “board ready” leaders to increase female representation on Canadian technology boards; and finally

• Our Women Entrepreneurs pillar facilitates a vibrant networking forum for top female tech founders and CEOs.

Lisa Carroll is committed to helping ITAC move the dial on diversity issues beyond the gender focus. She currently leads CGI’s business operations within the National Capital Region, Canada. She has overall responsibility for operations, client relationships and service delivery for the many government and commercial clients supported through the Ottawa team, in the areas of consulting, digital transformation, managed services and leading Canada’s Cyber Security Centre of Expertise.

“Lisa has been a long-time ITAC ambassador, serving as the Chair of the ITAC Ontario Board, she is currently a Director of the ITAC National Board member and will now co-chair our ITAC Diversity Committee,” praised Robert Watson, President and CEO. “She will join our long-time diversity champion, Mary Whittle, who was recently awarded ITAC’s Volunteer of the Year for her time and dedication to building awareness on the important issue of gender diversity.

Since joining CGI in 2002, Lisa has held management positions leading client relationships and delivery in Toronto, Atlantic Canada and Ottawa. Prior to joining CGI, Lisa’s 24 year IT career had included leadership roles with other leading Canadian organizations, such as Sierra Systems, University Health Network, Liberty Technology Services and Compugen Systems Ltd.

