Women in Cyber Day symposium to focus on education

The Canadian-based Women CyberSecurity Society is celebrating its fourth annual International Women in Cyber Day next week with a day-long virtual symposium consisting of talks, workshops, panel discussions, and awards.

The event takes place Tuesday, September 20th, and starts at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific. This year’s theme is Education, Safety, and Security of Women and Girls. Registration is here.

Portions of the program will focus on cybersecurity training and best practices for securing accounts and personal devices to lower risk of cyber attack and compromise of personal digital identity and assets.

The keynote speaker is Alaina Clark, assistant director for stakeholder engagement at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Also featured will be an International Women in Cyber Day Founder’s Award.

“Our work aligns with the UN’s Sustainability Development Agenda goals that includes quality education, gender equality, work and economic growth,” said society chief executive officer Lisa Kearney.

She noted that Canada is working on this through its Action Plan for the Implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Women, Peace and Security. Last year, the Women CyberSecurity Society was a Canadian delegate on the Commission on the Status of Women dedicated to these issues.