Veritas enters triumvirate agreement

LAS VEGAS – Taking coopetition to a new level, Veritas Software Corp. has expanded its relationship with HP in a bid to jointly offer support for clustered Oracle environments.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will develop products that support Oracle9I Real Application

Clusters running on HP-UX 11i operating system. A renewal agreement has also been struck for peddling Veritas Volume Manager and Veritas File System.

“”The key to success is being partner-centric . . . it’s through collaboration and expertise,”” says HP spokesman Nigel Ball. “”HP should not operate in a narrow world of closed systems.””

Ball says the push toward utility computing (a subset of what he calls adaptive technology) gives companies business agility, whereby companies can align their business processes with the IT strategy. “”IT becomes a flexible utility-like service to the business . . . IT should be about enabling the business strategy – not about eating away at the bottom line.””

He says the HP/Veritas strategy lays the foundation for change towards deploying the adaptive enterprise business model. “”The name of the game is speed. Companies have to react quickly to change or they will wither on a vine . . . If you get the infrastructure right, everything is possible.

“”Adaptive enterprises may seem like a mythical quest, but nothing is mythical about it.”” With the right mix of heterogeneous hardware and software, the technology extends business processes between suppliers and customers, he says.

“”While this is a new paradigm, this is not a new strategy,”” Ball says. “”We’ve been on this for 20 years.”” He says the company has been delivering the message of adaptive technology for some time, but it’s only now starting to reach mainstream implementation.

“”We believe our day has come and we believe the partners and customers are sharing the vision.””

Meanwhile, Brocade also announced it will develop volume management and storage resource management software technology for the Brocade SilkWorm Fabric Application Platform.

The goal is to port storage management software intelligence to the switch, says Kris Hagerman, senior vice-president of strategic operations.

Storage virtualization will move into the fabric as well as residing in the host, Hagerman says.