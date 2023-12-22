SUBSCRIBE
21
0
Security

Two Lapsus$ gang members sentenced in U.K.

Howard Solomon
Image from Shutterstock Shutterstock.com

One of two British teens in the Lapsus$ hacking gang has been sent to a secure hospital indefinitely by a judge, while another was given a youth rehabilitation order.

According to Bloomberg News, Judge Patricia Lees ruled an 18-year old accused of computer crimes should be placed in a secure hospital until a mental health tribunal decides he can leave in the future. The teen was still fixated with hacking and likely to offend again, the judge ruled. He was previously found unfit to stand a traditional trial because of his complex autistic-spectrum disorder.

According to the BBC, the court was told the 18-year old had been violent while in custody, with dozens of reports of injury or property damage.

The court was told that while on bail for hacking Nvidia and communications provider BT/EE  — and in police protection at a Travelodge hotel — the 18-year-old continued hacking and carried out his most infamous hack.

Despite having his laptop confiscated, he managed to breach Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, using an Amazon Firestick, his hotel TV and a mobile phone.

He stole 90 clips of the unreleased and hugely anticipated game Grand Theft Auto 6.

A 17-year-old was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order with an 18-month supervision requirement, Bloomberg News said. His sentence took into account crimes he pleaded guilty to at a separate youth court, including stalking and harassment.

The two were found guilty of serious computer misuse, blackmail and fraud against BT Group Plc.’s EE network and Nvidia in August, after a seven-week criminal trial. The 18-year old was also found to have hacked into Uber Technologies Inc., fintech firm Revolut Ltd., and Rockstar Games.

Lapsus$ was described by the U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board in a report earlier this year as a loosely organized group that conducted extortion-focused attacks against a wide range of targets. Members were based mainly in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of April, 2022, experts thought there were no more than 10 known members. It claimed to have hacked Microsoft, Samsung, Okta, T-Mobile and others, stealing data including source code.

In a detailed analysis of the gang’s success, the safety review board noted the gang seemingly had no problem convincing telecommunications or identity management providers to give them control over the access accounts of their targets.

“If richly resourced cybersecurity programs [of corporations] were so easily breached
by a loosely organized threat actor group, which included several juveniles, how can organizations expect their programs to perform against well-resourced cybercrime syndicates and nation-state actors”, the report asked.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer. Former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, Howard has written for several of ITWC's sister publications, including ITBusiness.ca. Before arriving at ITWC he served as a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times.
Previous article
CRTC to bring high-speed internet to remote communities including Nunavut for the first time

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Howard Solomon

Featured Tech Jobs

CRTC to bring high-speed internet to remote communities including Nunavut for the first time

Ashee Pamma -
The Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has disbursed $39.7...

Scraped images of sexually abused children found in AI training database

Howard Solomon -
Thousands of images of sexually abused children scraped from...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY