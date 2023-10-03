SUBSCRIBE
Diversity & InclusionEmerging Tech

TD Bank unveils free accessibility tool for online inclusivity

Breanna Schnurr
Accessibility computer icon
Source: alexsl | Getty Images

Last week in Toronto, TD Bank Group announced the public release of TD Accessibility Adapter, a Chrome browser plug-in, during the opening night of the 2023 Elevate Festival. This tool, previously confined to TD employees, is now available for public use in Canada and the United States. The initiative marks a step toward making online spaces more inclusive and personalized.

The adapter offers a suite of features catering to diverse accessibility needs, including reading guides, adjustable font sizes, dark mode, a dyslexia-friendly font, and monochrome mode. The tool was developed without overlays, allowing it to integrate with other assistive technologies.

TD Lab, the innovation arm of TD Bank, conceptualized the TD Accessibility Adapter with a focus on enhancing accessibility options for TD colleagues. The tool underwent extensive testing involving thousands of TD employees before reaching the public domain.

The public release of the adapter coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October, emphasizing the importance of accessible digital experiences.

The extension can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected].
Canadian businesses struggle to keep pace in tech race, KPMG survey reveals

