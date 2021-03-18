Tata Consultancy Services to hire 600 employees with new Montreal hub

Global IT services and consulting firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) says it’s planning to expand its Montreal presence and hire more than 600 employees.

TCS will hire more than 100 employees immediately and over 500 in the next three years, the company confirmed in a March 18 news release.

“We are growing strongly by partnering with some of Canada’s largest and most dynamic corporations in their digital transformation initiatives, helping them harness new technologies to power their innovation. Our new center in Montreal is part of the investments we are making to support this growth,” said Soumen Roy, executive director and country head for TCS Canada. “With its wealth of talent, artificial intelligence research ecosystem and reputation as a digital innovation hub, Montreal is the perfect place for us to expand. The new centre will help us serve our customers better, recruit and develop the best local talent, and invest in the community.”

Also:

The expansion will also include a new 9,500-square-foot facility in downtown Montreal. Construction of the new centre is already underway and is expected to wrap up in April this year. TCS says the centre will offer services and solutions around advanced technologies such as cloud computing, advanced analytics, machine learning and AI.

TCS is also introducing its popular Ignite My Future in School program to Montreal. Through a partnership between TCS and Discovery Education, the program helps educators adopt the tools they need to enhance their own curriculum with “computational thinking.”

“This dynamic training and thought leadership will drive TCS’s mission of changing the landscape of computer science education with the goal of reaching 1M students over 5 years,” according to the program’s website.