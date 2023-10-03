Streamers with C$10 million or more in Canadian revenue subject to Bill C-11 under CRTC’s new rules

Last Friday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) wrapped up two out of the three public consultations it launched in May related to the enactment of Bill C-11 (Online Streaming Act).

The legislation, which forces streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and Disney Plus to contribute to and promote Canadian media content, received Royal Assent in April, following which the federal government issued a policy directive to the CRTC to enact the bill.

Under the decisions issued, the CRTC determined that only online undertakings earning $10 million or more in annual Canadian revenue will be subject to the new rules arising from the legislation.

They are required to provide information about their activities by registering with the CRTC before Nov. 28.

Registrants, the CRTC said, will include streaming services, social media services, subscription television services that are available online, radio stations that live-stream over the Internet, free or paid subscription podcasts, adult sites, news sites, and a host of other online video and audio services.

The broadcasting watchdog reaffirmed that it has no intention of regulating social media content creators and they do not need to register.

Online undertakings providing either video game services or audiobook services will not be subject to Bill C-11 either.

The CRTC will publish the list of registrants and some of the information they provide, in line, it says, with its commitment to transparency.

A third consultation related the contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content is ongoing.

“We are developing a modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances. To do that, we need broad engagement and robust public records,” said Vicky Eatrides, chairperson, CRTC. “We appreciate the significant participation during this first phase and look forward to hearing a diversity of perspectives at our contributions proceeding in November.”

The legislation is targeted to launch late 2024.