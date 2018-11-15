Spotify launches app for Apple Watch

After years of waiting, Apple Watch owners are finally getting an official Spotify App that does more than just control volume and skipping tracks.

In addition to being able to manage simple playback controls, the new app now lets the listener favourite the currently playing track. Users can also select a song from the recently-played shortlist, as well as project to nearby wireless speakers directly from the watch via Spotify Connect.

A new nifty rewind function rolls back the track by 15 seconds for simple repetition.

“With this new app, users can enjoy an improved experience with better control and the ability to seamlessly connect to your speakers or devices,” the blog post states, “The new integration with Apple Watch makes accessing your recently played songs simple, even with your phone in your pocket.”

Spotify broke the news in a blog post on Spotify newsroom. Along with the app announcement, the post also mentions that it’s meddling with the idea of adding offline playback for music and podcasts. It’s not clear how this potential new feature would work as users can already download media with a premium subscription.

The app will roll out to Apple Watch users over the coming weeks. Be sure to update to the recent Spotify version (v.8.4.79) on your phone.