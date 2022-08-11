SUBSCRIBE
Human ResourcesSMBSoftware

Sage announces Sage Payroll for small businesses

Tom Li
Source: Vadzim Kushniarou | Getty Images

Sage has announced Sage Payroll, cloud-first multi-functional enterprise software that combines accounting, payroll, and HR functions into a single platform with Sage Accounting.

Designed for small and medium-sized businesses with up to 100 employees, Sage describes the service as CRA-compliant, and says it can complete a pay run in just three steps. It offers functions that streamline payroll processes for both employers and employees, including an online access portal, self-serve payslip, and access to basic HR tools.

“For many SMBs, digital tools boost productivity and reduce cost while supporting hard-working teams to get work done more efficiently,” said Steve Ryujin, vice-president of Sage Canada’s Small Business Segment, in the press release. “With Sage Payroll, Canadian small business owners and accountants can now run their payroll, accounting, and HR processes from a single dashboard, making it easier to pay staff and track and manage HR information all in one place, to drive efficiencies and empower the workforce of today.”

Sage says it hopes that its new payroll tool and its breadth of toolsets can save some time for accounting and HR teams when chasing after employee data. It would also save them the tedium of having to juggle multiple solutions for simple tasks.

Sage Payroll is integrated with Sage Accounting. Pricing starts at C$23 per month for one employee, plus C$3 per month per additional employee.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT Business. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
