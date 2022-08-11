Sage announces Sage Payroll for small businesses

Sage has announced Sage Payroll, cloud-first multi-functional enterprise software that combines accounting, payroll, and HR functions into a single platform with Sage Accounting.

Designed for small and medium-sized businesses with up to 100 employees, Sage describes the service as CRA-compliant, and says it can complete a pay run in just three steps. It offers functions that streamline payroll processes for both employers and employees, including an online access portal, self-serve payslip, and access to basic HR tools.

“For many SMBs, digital tools boost productivity and reduce cost while supporting hard-working teams to get work done more efficiently,” said Steve Ryujin, vice-president of Sage Canada’s Small Business Segment, in the press release. “With Sage Payroll, Canadian small business owners and accountants can now run their payroll, accounting, and HR processes from a single dashboard, making it easier to pay staff and track and manage HR information all in one place, to drive efficiencies and empower the workforce of today.”

Sage says it hopes that its new payroll tool and its breadth of toolsets can save some time for accounting and HR teams when chasing after employee data. It would also save them the tedium of having to juggle multiple solutions for simple tasks.

Sage Payroll is integrated with Sage Accounting. Pricing starts at C$23 per month for one employee, plus C$3 per month per additional employee.