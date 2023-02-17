SUBSCRIBE
22
0
Communications & TelecomGovernment & Public Sector

Rogers-Shaw merger deadline extended again

Ashee Pamma
Business people connect puzzle pieces as integration and startup

The deadline to complete Rogers’ C$26 billion takeover of Shaw has been extended again.

Rogers, Shaw, and Québecor announced in a joint statement this morning that the closing date for the deal will be pushed from today to March.31.

This move comes after Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said during a Industry Committee meeting on Monday that he is not close to finalizing anything.

Champagne has to approve the transfer of spectrum licenses from Shaw to Vidéotron –the side preconditional divestiture aimed at allaying competition concerns.

Champagne has previously said he needs guarantees that Vidéotron will offer lower-cost services over a 10-year period outside of Quebec and that Shaw holds onto its licenses for a set period of time after the merger is approved. But he also said that as a regulator he is not compelled by any deadline.

The deal has already gotten the green light from the CRTC, the Competition Tribunal and the Federal Court of Appeal, after several failed attempts by the Competition Bureau to block the merger.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Feb. 17- ChatGPT vs Google, right to repair hits farming equipment and costly domain names with poor returns
Next article
FBI detects, contains cyber attack on New York office: News reports

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Security

Indigo back online, but only for browsing

Canada’s biggest book chain is back online, but shoppers...
Artificial Intelligence

Record $117M funding for Scale AI supporting 15 AI projects

Montreal-based Scale AI announced recently that it has completed...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY