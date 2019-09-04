Microsoft lends the OneEleven scaleup community a helping hand

Microsoft for Startups initiative has a new addition: the Canadian-born OneEleven scaleup community.

The Microsoft for Startup program aims to inject $500 million into startups that are struggling to take off. By enrolling in the program, startups would receive training and advice from Microsoft, as well as an abundance of resources and investment. In turn, the startup would become reliant on Microsoft’s services, and provide a potential future channel to co-sell Microsoft’s products. Microsoft will also provide one-on-one meetings with its experts to help entrepreneurs create better business strategies.

On April 30, 2019, Microsoft partnered with MaRS team to create a center for over 1,200 startups to collaborate.

OneEleven, then, it’s an ideal place for Microsoft to invest. As a hub for Canadian startups to network, share experiences, and create partnerships, OneEleven provides an opportunity for businesses to establish partnerships. Its members comprise sectors ranging from artificial intelligence to retail, to gaming.

Through OneEleven’s partnership with Microsoft, select OneEleven members could receive up to $120,000 Microsoft Azure credits, enterprise-grade technical support, development tools, and sales and marketing training to prepare startups to become a sustainable corporate.

“Microsoft is an ideal partner for OneEleven as we help Toronto technology companies grow. They understand the promise of tech is about more than just new tools, it’s about unlocking new opportunities and markets, and supporting new approaches and new leaders,” said Siri Agrell, executive director for OneEleven Toronto, in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to scale our OneEleven member companies and the broader Toronto sector.”

Notable OneEleven Corporate members include RBC, Rogers, and Deloitte.