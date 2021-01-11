Microsoft announces Surface Pro 7+ for business users

Microsoft has released the Surface Pro 7+ for business, touting new Intel processors, larger battery, and removable storage.

The Surface Pro 7+ tablet PC now comes with Intel’s 11th-gen Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. The Core i3 model includes UHD graphics, while the two higher-tier processors carry the more powerful Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The device supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Device Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ CPU Dual-core Intel Core i3-1115G4 (Wi-Fi) Quad-core Intel Core i5-1135G7 (Wi-Fi or LTE) Quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7 (Wi-Fi) GPU Integrated Intel UHD (i3) Integrated Intel Iris Xe (i5, i7) Display 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824p, 3:2 PixelSense display Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB Battery 15 hours of general use Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type Cover port, MicroSDXC card reader, nano-SIM slot (LTE model only) Weight Starting at 1.7lbs (0.77kg) without keyboard OS Windows 10 Pro Price Starting at CA$1,300

The inclusion of removable storage allows the user to upgrade their storage to adapt to their needs. In its press release, Microsoft explained that this also improves data retention and gives people more control over their data.

To bolster its connectivity, the Surface Pro 7+ offers an optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem for when Wi-Fi is choppy. It also comes with a larger non-removable battery that supports up to 15 hours of continuous use.

Physical dimensions remain unchanged relative to the original Surface Pro 7. Keeping the design in-line with the consumer variant allows the Surface Pro 7+ to work with accessories like the Surface Dock. All accessories, including the Surface Pen and the Surface Type Cover keyboard, are sold separately.

Covering the front is a 12.3-inch PixelSense display sporting a 2736 x 1824p resolution. It’s compatible with the Surface Pen, just like all other devices in Microsoft’s Surface family.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will be available starting this week for US$899 through commercial and education channels. LTE-equipped models will start at US$1,149. All configurations come with Windows 10 Pro. Microsoft says it has committed to using fibre-based materials and post-consumer recycled content for its packaging.

Update: The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will be available in Canada starting the week of Jan. 11 starting at CA$1,300.