IBM appoints former Trump economic adviser Gary D. Cohn as vice-chairman

The former president of Goldman Sachs and former economic adviser to President Trump confirmed today that he’s joining IBM as its new vice-chairman.

“I am honored to be joining IBM as Vice Chairman. IBM is one the world’s most important companies, providing technology that helps organizations be agile and resilient in unpredictable times,” Gary Cohn tweeted Jan. 5.

Cohn will report to IBM’s chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, who replaced former CEO Ginni Rometty in April 2020. Krishna has emphasized since then that the company is laser-focused on revenue, hybrid cloud technology and AI. Cohn will remain co-chairman of his special purpose acquisition company, Cohn Robbins Holding Corp.

“My commitment to Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is unwavering. I’ll continue to partner with Cliff in the sourcing and execution of its business combination and then working with the company to drive shareholder value in the years ahead,” Cohn tweeted.

In a Jan. 5 press release, Krishna said Cohn has “deep experience operating at the center of business and government.”

“As a senior representative of IBM, his knowledge of technology and business transformation, combined with policymaking expertise, will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders as we accelerate our hybrid cloud and AI strategy,” he said.