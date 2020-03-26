Huawei P40 Pro+ features 10x periscope camera and stunning quad-curved display

Huawei today held the global launch event for its P40 series smartphones, releasing the devices for European, Chinese, and Canadian markets.

Name Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro+ Display 6.1-inch OLED 2,340 x 1,080p quad-curve overflow display 6.58-inch OLED 2,640 x 1,200p 90Hz DCI-P3 HDR quad-curve overflow display 6.7-inch OLED 2,640 x 1,200p 90Hz DCI-P3 HDR quad-curve overflow display Rear camera Main camera: 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision, f/ 1.9 Ultra-wide: 16MP f/ 2.2 Telephoto: 8MP f/2.4 OIS, 3x optical zoom Main camera: 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision, f/ 1.9 Ultra-wide: 40MP f/ 1.8 Telephoto: 12MP periscope RYYB f/ 3.4 OIS, 5x optical zoom ToF sensor Main camera: 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision, f/ 1.9 Ultra-wide: 40MP f/ 1.8 Telephoto: 8MP f/ 2.4, 3x optical zoom SuperZoom: 8MP f/ 4.4 periscope dual-axis OIS 240mm, 10x optical zoom ToF sensor Front camera 32MP selfie camera 32MP selfie camera and ToF sensor 32MP selfie camera and ToF sensor Processor Huawei Kirin 990 5G Huawei Kirin 990 5G Huawei Kirin 990 5G RAM 6GB/8GB 8Gb 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB/512GB 256 / 512GB Durability IP53 IP68 IP68 Battery 3,800 mAh, 22.5W charging 4,200 mAh, 40W wired charging, 27W wireless charging 4,200 mAh, 40W wired and wireless charging OS EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 Colours Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Black Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Black Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Black, Ceramic White and Ceramic Black Price €799 Apr 7, 2020 €999 Apr 7, 2020 €1,399 June 2020

The curve is in. Huawei’s new P40 series feature a quad-curve display, meaning that the glass is curved on all four edges. Huawei says that the added curvature would provide a better swiping experience from the edge.

With photography as its guiding focus, this year’s P40 Pro once again sees major upgrades to its camera. The main sensor has been updated on all three models to the new 50MP RYYB sensor. In addition to the resolution increase over last year, the sensor size has been increased to allow for larger pixels and better low-light capturing mode. Huawei has also enabled four-to-one pixel binning for low light conditions, combining the image data from four pixels to enhance detail at the cost of a lower resolution. When shooting video, the binning count can be increased to 16-to-1.

Whereas the lowest-end P40 has a 3x telephoto camera, both the P40 Pro and the P40 Plus include Huawei’s periscope cameras. The P40 Pro’s periscope camera has a 5x optical zoom range, while the highest-end P40 Pro+ extends that to 10x optical zoom. Their sensors have been upgraded to the RYYB sensors for better low-light capabilities. The image sensors also now feature a new OCTA phase-detection autofocus for faster focusing in low light.

The P40 Pro and P40+ Pro have a depth sensor on the front as well as the rear. This enables gesture controls and facial recognition. The P40 only comes with the image sensor.

Moreover, Huawei has added a new image algorithm library called the XD Fusion image engine. This chip enables the image processor to perform advanced image stacking to improve image detail.

Related:

Can Huawei’s AppGallery really replace Google’s Play Store? I spend a week with Huawei’s Google-less phone

Other camera enhancements include Golden Snap, a camera feature that selects the best shot from a sequence of rapidly taken photos. Huawei claims that it performs more than 90 facial feature analysis and 30 pose detection. Another feature is the ability to remove imperfections such as reflections directly on the device.

All three models use Huawei’s Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The P40 comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ comes with 8GB and 12GB of RAM respectively.

Although it doesn’t have Google Play Services, the P40 series will ship with EMUI 10.1 OS based on Android 10. It also now has Huawei’s Celia voice assistant that can place calls, schedule meetings, and translate speech. Huawei’s AppGallery will take the place of the Google Play Store.

In addition to 40W wired charging, the P40 Pro+ now supports 40W wireless charging. The charger will likely be a separate purchase from Huawei.

The P40 Series will begin arriving in Canada in early June. Prices and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.