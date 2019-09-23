Hashtag Trending – Vancouver opens door to ride-hailing; 100,000 AI-generated headshots hit the market; Google invests record amount in renewable energy

Vancouver finally allows ride-hailing in the city; 100,000 AI-generated headshots have hit the market for free; Google invests record-breaking amount into renewable energy

After months of speculation, Vancouver is finally opening its doors to ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, and it is trending on LinkedIn. Despite Lyft saying it would be in the city by the fall, nothing was finalized and it all hinged on the City of Vancouver actually opening up applications to join the cities transportation eco-system. That day finally came late last week as they announced they would be accepting applications. Taxi drivers in the city have already hit back with a petition; but despite this, the city hopes to see its first ride before the end of the year.

A tech startup is putting the stock photo industry on alert, as it released a database of 100,000 AI-generated head shots of entirely fake people, all free of charge, and it is trending on Reddit. The tool, dubbed simply Generated Photos, was created by Icons8, a designer marketplace, and the ultimate goal is to create a seemingly infinite database of fake headshots that can be used entirely royalty-free.

And last up, we have another story trending on Reddit. In advance of Friday’s Climate Strike, Google dedicated a record-breaking amount of money to renewable energy sources. The announcement outlines that the company will be spending 2 billion USD to create the infrastructure for renewable energy in the US, South America, and Europe. This contract includes wind and solar, as well as 18 new energy deals, and will increase the company’s renewable energy portfolio by 40 percent.