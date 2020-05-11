Hashtag Trending – Tesla sues Alameda; Teen hackers accused of $24M crypto theft; Facebook, Google double down on WFH policies

Tesla sues Alameda County to try and force the reopening of their factory in California, a group of teen hackers are accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, and Goole and Facebook double down on work from home policies.

Over the weekend Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County in response to State orders that have prevented the automaker from reopening its factory in California. CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the lawsuit against Alameda County and suggested Texas or Nevada as new homes for its headquarters and future programs. An article from TechCrunch outlines how Tesla had planned to bring back about 30% of its factory workers Friday as part of its reopening plan, defying Alameda County’s stay-at-home order. Musk was basing the reopening on new guidelines issued recently by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that allows manufacturers to resume operations.

A 15-year-old hacker and his crew of computer geniuses stole nearly $24 million in cryptocurrency from an adviser to blockchain companies, according to a lawsuit filed in New York. According to the lawsuit, Pinsky’s ring identifies people with large cryptocurrency holdings and gains control of their phones by bribing or fooling employees of their wireless carriers, allowing them to intercept authentication messages and drain the victims’ cryptocurrency accounts. Bloomberg reports that Pinsky, now 18, is being sued for $71 million under a federal racketeering law that allows for triple damages.

And lastly, Google and Facebook are doubling down on work from home policies, extending them well beyond their initial timelines. Google workers are expected to work from home until 2021, according to recent reports. Meanwhile, Facebook has also told its staffers that most of them can continue to work from home through the end of the year. It’s not just the office managers warming up to the latest work from home efforts. A Glassdoor survey says 67% of employees would support the decision by their employer to mandate employees ‘work from home indefinitely.’

