Hashtag Trending – T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved; India might ban cryptocurrency; Apple gets a no on tariff exemption

First up, we have some big news that came in right at the end of last week. The US Department of Justice announced that they have finally reached a deal to approve the $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. This deal brings together the countries 3rd and 4th biggest wireless providers. While the deal has been approved by the DOJ, it is on hold until the conclusion of a lawsuit filed against both of the companies by 13 state attorney generals, who are seeking to block the deal based on antitrust issues.

The next story trending on Reddit might intrigue cryptocurrency traders, at least those in India. A panel assembled by the government of India has concluded that they find cryptocurrency technology to not be the right fit for their country based on the fact that it is highly unstable. The reason for the inquiry is because India has the largest population of citizens without bank accounts, and their government wanted to know if cryptocurrency was a viable option for those people. The panel recommended that India not allow cryptocurrency in the country and also recommended jail time for those that use it for up to 10 years.

And last but not least we are hearing that Donald Trump is refusing to back down on his Tariff war with China, even when it comes to a US tech giant like Apple. In a tweet, Trump said that Apple will not receive any sort of tariff relief on its Mac Pro parts that are made in China and urged the company to begin having them made in the US to avoid those tariffs.

