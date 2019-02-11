Hashtag Trending – Spotify bans adblock users; Amazon may retract New York headquarters plan; Canada may ban Huawei

This podcast is brought to you by Amazon Web Services. Companies build more of their IT infrastructure on AWS than the next four cloud providers combined. Visit aws.amazon.com to learn how AWS can help you modernize your IT.

Spotify bans adblock users; Amazon reconsiders its New York headquarter; Security expert says Canada likely to ban Huawei.

<iframe style=”border: none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/8577158/height/90/theme/custom/thumbnail/yes/direction/backward/render-playlist/no/custom-color/020300/” height=”90″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen></iframe>

First up, trending on Google. In a recent update to its terms and services, Spotify states that it will ban any user using adblock tools with its service starting March 1st. Spotify has been battling against modified versions of its mobile app that allowed free users to circumvent the mandatory ads between tracks. Before banning, the account holder would normally get a warning, but this time around, Spotify is withholding the rights to ban anyone without prior notice. Once banned, the account can be restored if the adblocker is removed. ITCW reached out to Spotify to ask if the new rule would also affect the Spotify Web player and premium members. It has yet to respond.

Amazon elected New York to house its new headquarter in November, but now it’s not so sure if it should still commit. Trending on Reddit, Amazon is contemplating on whether or not to scrap its planned New York headquarter due to strong political oppositions. Several politicians, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have expressed concerns over giving Amazon massive subsidies and potential rent hikes. Since Amazon has yet to start developing on the new site, reversing the project wouldn’t be too costly. The New York headquarter was estimated to provide up to 25,000 new jobs to the city.

Trending on Reddit, a Canadian security expert says Canada is likely to ban Huawei from its 5G network development. In an interview with Bloomberg, Richard Fadden, a former national security adviser to prime minister Trudeau, said that he thinks a ban is likely. In December, public safety and emergency preparedness minister Ralph Goodale dismissed reports of Canada planning on excluding Huawei from its 5G development, and that its security implications are being reviewed. Regardless of Canada’s decision, Bell and Telus – whom both use Huawei equipment – are planning for a transition. Bell Canada’s chief executive says his company is comfortable if Canada ultimately decides to ban Huawei and that it will not affect its 5G network rollout.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Please also subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. I’m your host Tom Li. Thanks for listening!