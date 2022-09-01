Hashtag Trending September 1 – Truth Social not been approved by Google Play; Military AI startups are growing; LG’s new bendable OLED TV

Truth Social fails to get approval from the Google Play store, Military AI startups are gaining interest and growth, and LG announces its first bendable OLED TV.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has not been approved for distribution on the Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation. This delay is a major setback for the app, which was added to the Apple App Store in February. Without the Google Play store, the app misses a lot of potential users. Google said it has expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence. In a statement, Google doubled down that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of its App store’s terms of service.

The war in Ukraine has added urgency to the drive to push more AI tools onto the battlefield. Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the CEO of data analytics company Palantir, suggested to leaders that Europe need to modernize their arsenals with Silicon Valley’s help. Militaries are responding to this call. In June, NATO announced a $1 billion innovation fund that will invest in early-stage startups and venture capitals that help develop technologies like artificial intelligence, big-data processing, and automation. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, the U.K. has launched a new AI strategy specifically for defence, and Germany has spent just under half a billion on research and AI, MIT Technology Review revealed.

LG has announced its first bendable OLED TV which works either completely flat or as a curved display. The LG OLED Flex also known as model LX3, is a 42-inch OLED TV that bends into a curved TV thanks to LG’s latest display technology. According to The Verge, curved displays are better for a more immersive gaming experience, while flat screens are ideal for watching TV broadcasts or streaming services. LG is marketing its 42-inch bendable display towards gamers, thanks to a host of features that console or PC gamers will find appealing. Additionally, the TV owners can switch the TV into its curved mode using a dedicated button on the TV remote. LG has yet to announce pricing or a release date for the new TV.

Thousands of undeclared private swimming pools in France have been discovered following an experiment using AI. According to a BBC article, over 20,000 hidden pools were discovered. The software, developed by Google and French consulting firm Capgemini, spotted the pools on aerial images of nine French regions during a trial last October. Pools can lead to higher property taxes because they boost property value, and are required to be declared under French law. Tax authorities said the software could even be used to find undeclared home extensions, patios or gazebos, which also play a part in property taxes.

