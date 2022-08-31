SUBSCRIBE
Technicty Menu Goes Here
3
0
CloudCompaniesDigital TransformationFinancial Services

Laurentian Bank partners with Kyndryl for its cloud transformation journey

Renaud Larue Langlois
Source: behindlens | Getty Images

The Laurentian Bank of Canada and IT infrastructure service provider Kyndryl are launching a new cloud landing zone for the Bank, leveraging cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure. With this initiative, it said in a press release, it now benefits from a solid and proven foundation to deploy its multi-cloud environment, which will enable it to offer engaging customer experiences and innovative digital capabilities.

The new environment will allow the digital services offered by the Bank to operate efficiently and securely, it says, promising that customers will be able to enjoy an optimal and transparent experience at all interaction touchpoints. It also enables the Bank to accelerate the introduction of its digital onboarding solution and deliver its redesigned and more customer-centric VISA experience.

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank now has nearly three thousand employees. It provides a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to clients across Canada and the United States. It has $46.1 billion in assets on the balance sheet and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.

“With this milestone, we are executing on several key priorities of Laurentian Bank’s strategic plan, including enabling our digital-first approach and accelerating the introduction of our digital onboarding solution,” said Beel Yaqub, executive vice president, chief information technology officer for Laurentian Bank. “Through a strategic partnership with Kyndryl, we are using our size as an advantage to drive innovation, agility, and speed.”

Kyndryl designs, builds, manages, and modernizes complex and mission-critical information systems for its 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries. It has more than 90,000 employees.

“Laurentian Bank has clearly defined their strategy for customer-focused growth, and they are achieving their milestones at a remarkable pace,” said Xerxes Cooper, president of Kyndryl Canada. “Kyndryl is proud to be a long-time partner of Laurentian Bank, and we are thrilled to support their transformation journey as they continue to define best practices for Canadians’ personal and business banking experiences.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue Langlois
Renaud Larue Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
Previous articleHashtag Trending August 31- Qualcomm fine scrapped; Lastpass hacked; BlackBerry patent sale hangs

Related Tech News

More from Renaud Larue Langlois

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Privacy

Digital identity verification spend to exceed $20 billion globally by 2027, study reveals

New research from Juniper Research has found that spending...
Development

Longer life for lithium-ion batteries could soon be possible

A group of scientists at the Gwangju Institute of...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY