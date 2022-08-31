Laurentian Bank partners with Kyndryl for its cloud transformation journey

The Laurentian Bank of Canada and IT infrastructure service provider Kyndryl are launching a new cloud landing zone for the Bank, leveraging cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure. With this initiative, it said in a press release, it now benefits from a solid and proven foundation to deploy its multi-cloud environment, which will enable it to offer engaging customer experiences and innovative digital capabilities.

The new environment will allow the digital services offered by the Bank to operate efficiently and securely, it says, promising that customers will be able to enjoy an optimal and transparent experience at all interaction touchpoints. It also enables the Bank to accelerate the introduction of its digital onboarding solution and deliver its redesigned and more customer-centric VISA experience.

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank now has nearly three thousand employees. It provides a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to clients across Canada and the United States. It has $46.1 billion in assets on the balance sheet and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.

“With this milestone, we are executing on several key priorities of Laurentian Bank’s strategic plan, including enabling our digital-first approach and accelerating the introduction of our digital onboarding solution,” said Beel Yaqub, executive vice president, chief information technology officer for Laurentian Bank. “Through a strategic partnership with Kyndryl, we are using our size as an advantage to drive innovation, agility, and speed.”

Kyndryl designs, builds, manages, and modernizes complex and mission-critical information systems for its 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries. It has more than 90,000 employees.

“Laurentian Bank has clearly defined their strategy for customer-focused growth, and they are achieving their milestones at a remarkable pace,” said Xerxes Cooper, president of Kyndryl Canada. “Kyndryl is proud to be a long-time partner of Laurentian Bank, and we are thrilled to support their transformation journey as they continue to define best practices for Canadians’ personal and business banking experiences.”