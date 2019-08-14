Hashtag Trending – Sad Tumblr deal; Google Chrome page sharing; free Google Home Mini

This episode is brought to you by ServiceNow – Transforming old manual ways of working into modern digital workflows and unlocking productivity for employees and the enterprise.

Tumblr sold for $3 million to Automattic, Google to allow sharing web pages across devices, snag a free Google Home Mini.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Wednesday, August 14th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on everywhere, Tumblr, the once-popular image sharing site, was scooped up by Automattic, the parent company of WordPress, for a measly $3 million. Considering its original $1.1 billion acquisition by Yahoo and later by Verizon, it was a total loss for its buyers. After Verizon banned all immodest photos from Tumblr in December 2018, its userbase declined sharply, losing as much as 30 per cent of its audience in just six months. It’s still received 381 million total visits in July 2019, but that’s merely a shadow of its prime when it had almost 650 million visitors.

Trending on Google, Google is experimenting with a “send to devices” feature for Google Chrome that will allow you to push a webpage between devices. According to MSPowerUser, the user will be able to send a webpage to his desired device by right-clicking on a webpage and choose the “ send to your devices” option, which will display a list of all the devices linked to that Google account. Unlike Microsoft Edge’s solution which only worked from device to PC, Google’s solution works both ways.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Canadian Google One subscribers are eligible for a free Google Home Mini speaker. If you’re an active user of Google One, Google’s expanded cloud storage subscription, then simply log in to your Google One account to redeem a promo code for a free Home Mini. You’ll still have to pay $5 for shipping, but that’s totally worth it for a smart speaker valued at $79.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.