Hashtag Trending – Russian robot is actually a man; Apple announces new campus; Windows 10 updates cause a stir

Russian state TV shows off a robot that’s actually just a guy in a suit, Apple announces a new campus in Austin, Texas, and Windows 10 updates cause a stir.

Russian state-sponsored TV tried to pull a fast one on people at a tech forum near Moscow, and Twitter is all over it. A state-of-the-art robot called “Robot Boris” was shown off to hundreds of students attending the forum, and thousands more watching live on Russian state TV. But it turns out, the funky dance moves were performed by some guy who was simply wearing a $5,000 costume designed by a Russian theatrics company. The latest reporting suggests the Russian broadcasters weren’t trying to pretend Boris was real, even though at no time did anyone on stage or on TV suggest Boris was a man. Children at the forum discovered the robot was fake thanks to two-inches of an exposed neck, and subsequently posted photos of it on social media.

Trending on Twitter – Apple plans to build a $1 billion campus that will create 5,000 jobs. The new 133-acre campus is just one of Apple’s expansion plans, according to the company, revealing it also wants to expand in other U.S. cities including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado, over the next three years, “with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere.” Apple also says the campus in Austin could potentially open the door to an additional 10,000 jobs down the road.

And lastly, a lot of chatter on Reddit about a blog post from Microsoft’s Michael Fortin, the company’s corporate vice-president for Windows. The Microsoft exec basically admitted that some Windows updates that are manually downloaded by users are there to provide “visibility” into subsequent patches, essentially meaning that users are unknowingly acting as a form of beta-testers for future patches. It’s a little concerning, considering some recent patches, again, downloaded by users manually, removed entire user folders like documents and photos.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.