HashTag Trending – Huawei CFO granted bail; Gaming is hot in 2018; China bans iPhone sales

Trending on LinkedIn, Huawei CFO Meng WanZhou was released on a $10 million dollar bail, 7.5 million of which was paid in cash. According to the National Post, her bail has 16 restrictions, including a curfew between 11pm to 6am and a mandatory ankle bracelet location tracker. The Vancouver court granted her bail after concluding that she’s at low risk to flee Canada. Meng was arrested under a U.S. warrant and was accused to have helped Huawei circumvented U.S. sanctions against Iran. Currently, none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Trending on Google, gaming tops searches in 2018. Google’s 18th Year in Search report revealed that seven of the ten most popular consumer searches were gaming titles. Fortnite, an online shooting game, eclipsed bitcoin as the top trending consumer tech search. Rockstar’s wild-west adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic Fallout 76 both hit top spots in search ranking.

Also trending on Google, Chinese court in FuZhou has granted Qualcomm an injunction against Apple, banning the tech giant from selling its iPhones in China. Qualcomm is accusing Apple of dodging license fees while using its patented software technology. Apple countered that Qualcomm’s patent claims are unsubstantial, and that this is a “desperate move from a company whose illegal practices are under investigations by regulators around the world”. This is the latest development in the back-and-forth patent feud between Apple and Qualcomm. The ban applies to all iPhones running iOS 11, which means that the new iPhone XS is safe since it uses iOS 12. Despite the ban, Apple emphasizes that all iPhones remain available in China.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do you enjoy Hashtag Trending? If so we’d love to hear from you so feel free to leave us a review.