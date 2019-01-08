Hashtag Trending: Rivals Apple and Samsung team up; smart grocery stores; Starship Musk

If you’re an IT pro interested in cloud security, don’t forget to attend the Cloud Security Summit being held Jan. 17 in downtown Toronto. I’ll be there covering it and ITWC’s own CIO Jim Love will be one of the many speakers. Admission is free and registration details can be found on the events page of www.ITWorldCanada.com.

Apple has teamed up with longtime rival Samsung, smart shelves could make your grocery shopping high tech, and the starship Musk, boldly going where no man has gone before.

Listen to the latest Hashtag Trending HERE!

First up from Reddit: In a surprising move Apple has teamed up with Samsung, announcing a deal that will see Apple TV become available on Samsung TV sets. The announcement, made Sunday is an interesting one as it shows Apple’s willingness to further develop and expand its service offerings. Samsung TV users will now be able to watch movies and shows from the Apple iTunes store. Apple is surely hoping the move will increase usership of its TV streaming service and help the tech giant generate more money to help supplement falling iPhone sales. The announcement was made just ahead of CES, which just beginning has already seen some fun announcements, make sure to check out itworldcanada.com for up to date coverage of the event.

Next trending on LinkedIn: Grocery shopping is getting a bit more high tech. America’s largest grocery retailer Kroger is testing out smart shelves. These shelves would have digital labels rather than paper ones and could easily change whenever there are sales or promotions. The smart shelves are one part of Kroger’s digital shopping experience pilot program in partnership with Microsoft. The pair announced on Monday they have teamed up to create personalized, digital grocery stores. To find out a more about the pilot program and how Microsoft and Kroger plan to offer a new retail-as-a-service product you can check out my article on ITBusiness.ca.

Finally from Google Trends: These are the voyages of the Starship Musk and his continuing mission to send a crew to space. In a Twitter post, Elon Musk revealed an illustration of his new rocket, Starship. The fully stainless steel ship looks like something out of a 1950s sci-fi movie. According to an Engadget report, Starship test vehicle could start test flights as soon as March with orbital flight plans for 2020.