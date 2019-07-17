Hashtag Trending – Office 365 banned in Germany; kids want to be YouTubers; Qualcomm’s new chipset

Office 365 banned in German State of Hesse, YouTuber a more popular career choice than astronauts in the United States, Qualcomm releases new mobile chipset.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Wednesday, July 17th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Reddit, The German State of Hesse has banned the use of Microsoft Office 365 in its schools. Michael Ronellenfitsch, Hesse’s data protection commissioner, warned that data stored in the cloud could be accessed in the United States. He also noted that Windows 10 is also avariciously gathering telemetry data and sending them to Microsoft. Soon after, Microsoft responded with a statement saying that it’s looking forward to working with the Hessian Commissioner to understand its concerns.

Trending on Reddit, kids in the United States would rather be YouTube stars than astronauts. In a survey conducted by the Harris Poll, 29 per cent of the participating children chose YouTuber as their dream career, outranking teacher, professional athlete, musician, and finally astronaut at just 11 per cent. Interestingly, the stats are reversed in China, where 56 per cent of the kids chose astronauts as their top career, and Youtuber sat dead last at 18 per cent.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile chipset. This “new” chip is a higher binned version of the existing Snapdragon 855. The practice of binning refers to grouping parts based on characteristics and quality. A higher binned chip can often run at higher frequencies and deliver better performance. Indeed, the Snapdragon 855 Plus sees a 4.2 per cent boost to CPU frequency and a 15 per cent boost in GPU frequency. The chip is expected to ship to vendors in the upcoming weeks.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.